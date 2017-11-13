Leeds woman caught with child sex abuse images faces jail

A LEEDS woman who admitted a string of charges in connection with child sex abuse images has been told to expect a prison sentence.

Michaela Sheldrake, 40, admitted a total of nine charges when she appeared at Leeds Crown Court today. (Mon November 13)

Sheldrake showed no emotion as she replied “guilty” to the charges read to her after changing her pleas on the morning her trial was due to start.

Sheldrake, of Noster Grove, Beeston, admitted two charges of taking a total of 356 indecent photographs of a girl aged under 16.

The court heard three of the photographs were classed as category B and 353 were category C.

Sheldrake also admitted two charges of making indecent photographs of a young boy in connection with two images classified in category A - the most serious category - and five in category B.

Sheldrake admitted one charge of inciting a girl aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity and one charge of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a girl under 16.

Sheldrake admitted possessing 2,578 indecent images and 110 movies of children on a mobile phone.

She also admitted distributing indecent photographs of a child and attempting to pervert the course of justice by encouraging a child to provide false information to police.

Catherine Silverton, for Sheldrake, said her client had never been before a court before and asked for sentencing to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Miss Silverton said the case has been going on for almost three years from the date the investigation was launched.

Releasing Sheldrake on conditional bail ahead of sentencing on a date to be fixed next year, Recorder Patrick Palmer told her: “I’m going to adjourn your case for so that a psychological report and a probation report can be prepared.

“The fact that the case is being adjourned should not be taken as any indication of sentence. All options remain open.

“I regard custody as almost inevitable in your case, you must understand that.”