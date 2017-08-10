Man arrested for money laundering after police stop car in Knottingley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after police stopped a car near Knottingley last night.

The 27-year-old man from the Selby area is currently being held in custody for questioning.

He was driving a blue Ford Focus, which was stopped by officers in Church Street, Brotherton, shortly before 11pm.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The driver was found to be driving without insurance.

"The man was also arrested for money laundering following the discovery of a large amount of cash in the vehicle."