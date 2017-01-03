Man dead after police shooting near M62 in West Yorkshire. Picture: Charlotte Graham/Guzelian

A MAN has died after being shot by police during a "pre-planned policing operation" near the M62 motorway in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police said a police firearm was discharged and a man died during the incident near junction 24 of the M62 at around 6pm yesterday. (Mon Jan 2)

The slip roads east and west bound at junction 24 of the M62 remain closed.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At around 6pm this evening (Tuesday January 2), during a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

"An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully cooperating with their investigation."

Picture: Charlotte Graham/Guzelian