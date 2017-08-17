Man jailed for ten years for rape and assault

A man was jailed for ten years after admitting raping and assaulting a woman.

Lennox Selby, aged 25, from Horbury near Wakefield was sentenced to ten and a half years at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty on the first day of his trial.

He admitted an offence of rape, sexual assault and common assault against his victim.

West Yorkshire Police said the offending took place earlier this year and Selby was arrested in March after police were contacted.

Det Insp Vanessa Rolfe of the Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are very pleased by the substantial custodial sentence given to Selby which reflects the seriousness of his offending.

“He conducted some truly awful and very violent offences against his victim who showed real bravery in supporting a prosecution to see him rightfully brought to justice.

“Officers conducted a meticulous investigation to build a case against Selby and the fact that he pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial truly demonstrates the volume of evidence which officers had collected against him.

“We are grateful his victim was spared the ordeal of a trial and hope she will see some comfort from his conviction.

“All sexual offences are treated with the utmost seriousness by Wakefield Police and victims will always be treated with discretion and sympathy by specialist officers.”