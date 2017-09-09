Man's home ransacked by thieves while he was in the garden

An elderly man was left "shaken and distressed" after burglars ransacked his home, stealing valuable jewellery, while he was outside in the garden.

A small safe containing two gold watches, other jewellery, money, passports and personal documents was stolen from the attic of the house in Dewsbury during the burglary last month.

Police said the suspects entered the house through the front door and searched through the property while the victim, who is in his 70s, was outside.

He was left "shaken and distressed" after the incident, which happened on August 5 between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Daniel Gant in Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170410360 or alternatively information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.