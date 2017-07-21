THE family of a mother-of-four who died after being struck by a suspected drink driver in Ossett last week have spoken of their loss.

Melissa Whittington, 32, suffered fatal injuries when she was hit by a an Audi A5 on Healey Road, Ossett, near Wakefield, just before 10pm on Friday July 14.

In a statement her parents said: “Our family and friends are absolutely devastated over the sudden, unexpected death of our beautiful daughter Melissa.

"She was an amazing mother to four beautiful children and loving partner to Mark. Melissa lit up a room with her beautiful smile and she was loved by so many people.

“She was tragically taken away from us all far too soon. Fly high our beautiful angel.”

Sergeant Ann Drury of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and I continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen Melissa or the car involved prior to the incident.

“Anyone who has information should contact the Major Collison and Enquiry Team on 101 referencing log number 1883 of 14 July.”

The 45-year-old man who was driving the Audi was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit and causing death by dangerous driving.