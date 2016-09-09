Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Castleford house

editorial image

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a house.

Emergency services were called to Gannet Close, Castleford at about 8.25pm on Thursday and found the body of a 39-year-old man.

A post mortem is due to take place today to establish the cause of death.

47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Back to the top of the page