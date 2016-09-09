A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a house.

Emergency services were called to Gannet Close, Castleford at about 8.25pm on Thursday and found the body of a 39-year-old man.

A post mortem is due to take place today to establish the cause of death.

47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Castleford house Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...