Murder probe latest: Police reveal body found in Castleford house had ‘facial and head injuries’

The body of a man found at an address in Castleford was found with “significant facial and head injuries”, police have said.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after emergency services were called to Gannet Close, Castleford at about 8.25pm on Thursday and found the body of a 39-year-old man.

A post mortem is due to take place to establish the cause of death but next of kin have already been informed.

Officers are carrying out house to house enquiries in the area, while the house where the deceased man was found is being examined by forensics teams.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen, from West Yorkshire Police, said: “The victim suffered significant facial and head injuries and we are continuing our enquiries today to establish the circumstances around his death.”

The arrested man remains in police custody.

