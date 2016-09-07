National awards nod for Wakefield commander

A senior police officer has been nominated for a national award celebrating the outstanding work of South Asian people.

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain is one of four people shortlisted in the Uniformed and Civil Services category at next week’s Asian Achievers Awards.

It recognises not only his work with the force, but also his contribution as a regional board member of a mentoring charity founded by the Prince of Wales.

Chf Supt Hussain, now Wakefield District Commander, said: “I am honoured to have been nominated for this award alongside three esteemed colleagues from other forces across the UK and the Armed Forces.

“I am proud of what I have achieved so far throughout my career with West Yorkshire Police and looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Having joined West Yorkshire Police at the age of 22, Bradford-born Chf Supt Hussain worked his way up through the detective ranks.

He became one of the force’s youngest Superintendents at 38 and played an integral role in merging the three Leeds policing divisions to create the largest policing district outside of London.

In February, he was promoted to Chief Superintendent and took over as District Commander for Wakefield.

Meanwhile, he also works as a regional board member for mentoring charity Mosaic and has created a nationally recognised programme for Muslim offenders in Yorkshire.

It aims to help offenders to break the cycle of crime by pairing them up with mentors who can offer support.

The award winners will be announced during a ceremony in London on September 16.

Chf Supt Hussain said: “I would like to wish all who have been nominated the best of luck at the awards ceremony.”

