Owner and police appeal for return of stolen piglet and kitten in Wakefield

Police are appealing to the public to help get a piglet and a kitten that were stolen from a West Yorkshire farm safely re-united with their owners.

The four week old piglet and three week old kitten had been taken from a property on George Street.

The kitten is ginger with two white stripes on her face and black and white flecks on her coat.

Police say they are hoping to reunite the animals with their owner, who is concerned about their welfare due to their young age.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170470722 or alternatively information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.