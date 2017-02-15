Pervert planned to share sick pictures of children

A pervert has admitted possession of a string of sick movies of children with a view to distributing them to others and ordered to sign on the National Sex Offenders’ Register.

Steven Bemrose, 29, pleaded guilty to five charges of making or possession of 102 indecent movies and nine indecent images of children after police raided his home in North Back Lane, Bridlington, in August 2015.

Bemrose, now of Carlton Glen, Pontefract, admitted possession of indecent images in Bridlington on an Acer and Advent laptop computers between May 9 2013 and July 7 2015.

He appeared at Hull Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard he had earlier admitted a charge of possession of extreme pornographic images and possession of a prohibited movie.

A new charge was put to him that he had possession of the 102 movies and nine stills with a view to distributing them to others.

Recorder Timothy Roberts, QC, told him: “You have pleaded guilty. What remains now is the sentencing phase. I am directing the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

“The fact I am enlarging bail and directing a report should not be taken by you as an indication of what the sentence will be on May 10.”