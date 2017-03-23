Police charge 29 people over historic child sex abuse in West Yorkshire town

Dozens of people have been charged with the sexual exploitation of teenage girls in a West Yorkshire town after police investigated historic allegations of abuse.

The 27 men and two women have been charged with a catalogue of offences including human trafficking, child abduction, false imprisonment, threats to kill, rape, inciting a child into prostitution, supply of class A drugs and making indecent images of children.

Police today said the allegations against the defendants related to non-recent sexual offences, which took place in the Huddersfield area between 2004 and 2011.

The 18 female victims were aged between 11 and 17 years old at the time the offences took place.

All those charged have been released on police bail and will appear at Huddersfield Magistrates' Court on April 12.

The majority of the defendants are in their late 20s or 30s, with the youngest aged 25 and the oldest aged 55.

All but three of those charged still live in Huddersfield, with the remaining three living in Bradford, Manchester and Dudley.