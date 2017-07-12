Police investigate attempted attack by masked men in Batley

Six masked men tried to attack three others in a car park in West Yorkshire who barricaded themselves in a nearby shop for safety.

The group approached three other men stood in a car park off Healey Lane and attempted to attack them between 6.30pm and 7pm last night (Wednesday).

The men fled into a nearby shop and blocked the door as the suspects attempted to get in. They caused damage to the door then left the area. No-one was injured.

DC Nicole Rubio- Senior said: "It is believed the attack on the men was a targeted offence and it must be stressed that such behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated in our communities.”

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the disorder or anyone that has information about it to get in touch with Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170315482.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.