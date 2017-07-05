Police investigate reported sighting of serial rapist in Leeds as manhunt continues

Police have trawled CCTV footage in Leeds after a reported sighting of a serial rapist who is on the run for a second time.

A man believed to match the description of wanted man Sean Perry was seen in the city centre on Sunday.

But Leicestershire Police, which is leading the search, said it could now confirm that it was not 46-year-old Perry.

A spokesman said officers from West Yorkshire had trawled CCTV footage from the local area following the possible sighting and found the man was not Perry.

He said: "The last confirmed sighting of Perry was at his probation-approved address in Leicester city centre at 2pm on Monday, June 19.

"He failed to return later that day, and as a result is in breach of his prison licence."

Perry, who also uses the surnames Cawthray and Goldthorpe, is known to have links to Suffolk and to Bridlington and Leeds in Yorkshire.

The spokesman said: "Extensive enquiries are continuing and anyone who sees Perry should not approach him but call the police immediately.

"We would ask people living and working in the Leeds, Bridlington and Suffolk areas to keep a look out and contact their local police station or Leicestershire Police if they see him."

Perry is described as white, about 6ft and slim, with short cropped dark hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing grey-coloured shorts and a grey short sleeve T-shirt with a large '23' motif in white on the front.

He was also wearing black trainers and carrying a grey and black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Perry or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting Leicestershire’s incident number 95 of 29 June.