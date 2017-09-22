Police seize cannabis plants worth more than £50,000 during raid in Wakefield

Cannabis plants worth more than £50,000 were discovered by police following a raid in Wakefield.

Officers forced entry to a property in the Eastmoor area of the city on Wednesday after receiving information that drugs were being grown there.

They found the whole property was being used for the cultivation of cannabis.

A total of 174 mature plants were seized by officers from the Wakefield North West neighbourhood policing.

The estimated value of the haul was said to be more than £50,000.

A spokesman said enquiries were continuing to trace the occupant of the property.

Anyone with any information can contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.