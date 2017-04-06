Police warn parents over sick Blue Whale online game

Police are warning parents about the dangers of a sick social media ‘game’ targeting children.

The ‘Blue Whale challenge’ encourages at-risk participants to take part in a series of potentially harmful tasks for 50 days.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “West Yorkshire Police are aware of the existence of a so-called challenge played online called the Blue Whale game that is circulating nationally.

“It is believed to have originated from overseas and is one of a number of potentially dangerous games.

“The game is particularly targeted at young and potentially vulnerable individuals and we would always urge parents and guardians to remain vigilant and monitor their child’s use of the internet.

“For help and advice visit our website: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/cyber or https://www.getsafeonline.org/safeguarding-children/



Police around the country have warned of the dangers of the game, which is also being investigated by police in Russia.