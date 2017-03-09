Puppy stolen in Leeds house burglary

A PUPPY was stolen along with four motorbikes during a burglary at a house in Leeds this morning.

The nine-week-old Staffordshire bull terrier was taken during a raid at an address on Brooklands Lane, Seacroft, in the early hours. today. (Thurs March 9)

A second photo of the stolen puppy

Police said two offenders gained entry to the property between 12.30am and 5am, before taking the Staffordshire bull terrier and the keys to four motorbikes. Four motorbikes were then taken from a garage outside the property. Two of them have since been recovered by police.

The dog is described as black with white markings and is nine-weeks-old. The two missing motorbikes are a Suzuki Bandit and a Yamaha FJR.

Two males, aged 16 and 17, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

PC Alana Scott, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: "Enquiries are ongoing regarding this theft, and we would like to speak to anyone who has the seen a dog similar to the one pictured or has information on the dog's whereabouts to get in contact with police.

"We would also hear from anyone who has seen either of the motorbikes, or saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident, to please get in touch with police."

Anyone with information is asked to call Leeds Police on 101 quoting crime reference 13170108534.