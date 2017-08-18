‘Real bravery’ of victim helps jail violent rapist for 10 years

A man has been jailed for ten years after admitting raping and assaulting a woman.

Lennox Selby, 25, from Horbury near Wakefield was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty on the first day of his trial. He had admitted an offence of rape, sexual assault and common assault against his victim.

West Yorkshire Police said the offending took place earlier this year and Selby was arrested in March after police were contacted.

Det Insp Vanessa Rolfe said: “We are very pleased by the substantial custodial sentence given to Selby which reflects the seriousness of his offending.

“He conducted some truly awful and very violent offences against his victim who showed real bravery in supporting a prosecution to see him rightfully brought to justice.”