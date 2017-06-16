Resident at home jailed for making death threats to staff

A resident who made threats to have staff killed at supported living accommodation where he lived has been jailed.

Andrew Forde, 61, convinced three members of staff he had links to the IRA and that he had would be able have them murdered.

Leeds Crown Court heard the workers at Bembridge Court, Lupset, Wakefield, were left terrified and feared for their lives.

John Bull, prosecuting, said Forde made the threats after he was served with county court papers designed to prevent him from being offensive to staff and residents at the home. Forde screwed the papers up and told a member of staff: “If they carry out this vendetta, Wakefield Council will have blood on their hands.” Forde named the three members of staff, then claimed he was waiting for calls from Ireland and London and was going to pay £15,000 to have them killed. He claimed he had close links to the IRA and regularly attended their meetings.

He said: “I know where they live. I will have them killed. It only takes a phone call.” The court heard the staff members were genuinely in fear and believed Forde’s threats as he only stayed at the home for two weeks a month.

The rest of the time he travelled around the country.

Forde pleaded guilty to three offences of making threats to kill. He was jailed for 20 weeks. Kara Frith, mitigating, said: “He is a fantasist” She added that his problems were made worse by his issues with alcohol. Miss Frith said Forde would move away from the area when released from custody.