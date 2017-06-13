Revealed: The most common first names for West Yorkshire’s criminals

The most common first names of criminals in West Yorkshire have been revealed by police.

Men or boys named Daniel were linked to 632 local crimes last year, making it the most common criminal name across the county.

The YEP's graphic shows the top ten names for men and women.

Close behind were the names Paul, James, David and Michael, each with around 600 crimes linked to them, according to a response by West Yorkshire Police after a Freedom of Information Act request.

Christopher, Andrew, Mark, Mohammed and John made up the rest of the top ten.

Among female offenders, Sarah was the most common name in 2016, with 154 offences, while criminals called Emma and Lisa committed more than 100 offences each over the year.

Men called David were mostlikely to commit violent offences, with 196 over the year in West Yorkshire, while the most common name for someone linked to a drug offence was Mohammed. The most likely name for a male sexual offender was Philip.

As well as being linked to the most crimes overall, people called Daniel also committed the third-highest totals for violent offences and drug offences.

In April, the YEP reported the case of Daniel Foley, of Hyde Park Road, who managed to escape from police in handcuffs and stay on the run for five days before he was finally arrested.

The 22-year-old gave officers the slip as he was being escorted to a police car after being arrested over an allegation of breaching a restraining order.

Leeds Crown Court was told he had 29 previous convictions for 45 offences and has served prison sentences for burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

The female name Sarah was top of the list for overall crimes and violent offences.

Among them was Sarah Ellahi, a “besotted” prison worker jailed for sending sexually explicit pictures and love letters to an inmate.

Ms Ellahi, 27, abused her position as a family liaison worker at Armley Jail in Leeds in order to have the affair with the prisoner. Leeds Crown Court heard the inmate’s cell was searched when staff became suspicious and they found printed pictures of Ellahi “in various states of undress.”

According to the response to the Freedom of Information Act response, there were 232,208 crimes recorded last year by West Yorkshire Police.