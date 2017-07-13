Road rage punch attack after collision in Castleford

A ROAD rage attacker landed a flurry of punches on an innocent motorists after a minor collision in Castleford, a court heard.

Leeds Crown Court heard parents and schoolchildren were among members of the public who witnessed Darren Fisher attack the man on Bridge Street in broad daylight.

Prosecutor, Philip Adams, said Fisher’s pick up truck was involved in a minor collision with the man’s work van.

Fisher, 30, drove after the man and flashed at him to pull over.

The two men were walking to the front of Fisher’s vehicle to inspect the damage when the attack happened.

Mr Adams said: “It was at this point that the defendant lashed out and assaulted the complainant.”

The court heard the witness saw Fisher deliver two “forceful” punches to the victim’s face followed by a punch to the man’s chin.

Mr Adams said a witness saw Fisher “acting aggressively” when he got out of the car, adding: “She described his chest was puffed out and he appeared to be in attack mode.”

Mr Adams said the man suffered whiplash injuries to his neck, two bloodshot eyes and impaired vision in his right eye for a period of time after the attack.

The victim managed to get in his van to escape after the attack.

Fisher, of Heald Street, Castleford, admitted assault. The court heard Fisher has nine previous convictions for assaults.

Mitigating, Giles Grant, said Fisher has recently started his own business, adding: “If there was a custodial sentence there would be a loss of this business.”

Handing Fisher a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, Recorder Simon Eckersley told him: “This was a serious offence of public violence.”