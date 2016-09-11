Stolen car rammed police during Leeds to Wakefield pursuit

The vehicles after the pursuit drew to a close in Cross Lane in Wakefield.

The vehicles after the pursuit drew to a close in Cross Lane in Wakefield.

A stolen car rammed police vehicles during a pursuit from Leeds to Wakefield yesterday.

The silver Mini Cooper, which had been reported as stolen, travelled through Ossett and Horbury with police on its tail.

It rammed police cars before being forced to stop in Cross Lane in the Thornes area of Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit said an arrest had been made following the pursuit.

The silver mini rammed police cars during the pursuit from Leeds to Wakefield.

The silver mini rammed police cars during the pursuit from Leeds to Wakefield.

The scene as the police pursuit drew to a close in Wakefield.

The scene as the police pursuit drew to a close in Wakefield.

Back to the top of the page