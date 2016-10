Police in Dewsbury are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 1.20pm when three vehicles - a Volkswagen Crafter Van, a Hyundai car and a Vauxhall Vectra - were in collision on Wakefield Road.

The driver of the van was taken to Pinderfields Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact SRANS East via 101 quoting log 885 of 8th October.