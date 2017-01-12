Thug ripped out ex-girlfriend’s hair during sickening attack

A THUG who carried out a sustained violent assault on his former girlfriend during a drunken row has been locked up for 18 months.

Adam Raybould, 32, kicked and punched his ex-partner to the head and body and pulled her hair so hard that clumps of it fell out.

Leeds Crown Court heard Raybould was also in breach of a restraining order which had been imposed for a previous attacks on the same woman.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said Raybould and the victim had been in a relationship for two years which ended when he assaulted her.

Raybould and the woman were house sitting for a friend on December 13 last year when he became violent after getting drunk.

Raybould repeatedly punched the woman to the face before kicking her. He then pulled her around by her hair during the attack which lasted around 20 minutes.

Raybould, of Featherstone Lane, Pontefract, was arrested after the incident. He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breach of a restraining order.

Stephen Swann, mitigating, said Raybould had a long standing problem with alcohol which was the cause of much of his offending.

He added that Raybould had been in custody since his arrest and was struggling to cope with life in prison.

Recorder Simon Jackson told Raybould: “You subjected this woman to a sustained attack late at night while you were in drink. Your previous convictions are an aggravating feature of the this case. The violence was yours and yours alone.”