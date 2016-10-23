Two arrested after police helicopter pursues stolen van through Wakefield

The driver of a stolen van has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a pursuit through Wakefield last night.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit were initially sent out to search for the van after it was stolen in the Normanton area at around 11.30pm.

When it failed to stop, a pursuit began and they drafted in support from the police helicopter.

The van was tracked through Kirkthorpe and Eastmoor before it headed back towards Altofts, where a Stinger was deployed by traffic units to puncture the tyres.

The occupants managed to drive the van back into Normanton, where they ditched it and set off on foot.

A police spokesman said: “With the assistance of the helicopter’s thermal imaging camera, the suspects were followed through gardens until officers and dog units found them hiding.

“Both were arrested for numerous offences including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving whilst over the prescribed limit and document offences.”

The two people arrested remained in police custody today.