UPDATE: Police continue investigation after incident at Dewsbury train station

A man found with serious stab wounds at Dewsbury Train Station has been released from hospital as police continue an investigation.

Officers had been called to the station just before 4pm yesterday (Tuesday) but it is now thought the victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted with a knife at a property on Healey Lane in Batley, and then made his way to the station.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which are not as serious as first thought and has since been discharged.

Two men arrested on Tuesday afternoon have since been released, added the spokesperson.

Officers from Kirklees Safeguarding Unit are continuing their enquiries in to what is believed to be an isolated incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees District Safeguarding via 101 quoting 1147 of August 15.