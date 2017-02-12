UPDATED: Tributes pour in to stabbed Leeds teenager as 16-year-old is arrested on suspicion of murder

POLICE have named the boy who was stabbed to death in Harehills on Friday afternoon as 16-year-old Irfan Wahid.

A forensic post-mortem conducted yesterday confirmed the cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.

BELOVED SON AND NEPHEW: Irfan Wahid

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

Today (Sun Feb 12) detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of Irfan’s murder and he is currently in police detention.

Police are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident at around 3.42 pm on Friday on Harehills Lane or who has relevant information to come forward and contact police on 101.

Dozens of bunches of flowers had yesterday been laid near the scene of the attack that claimed Irfan's life.

A poignant note left on one bunch of flowers outside Yorkshire Bank at the junction of Harehills Lane and Strathmore View in Harehills said: “Even though you are gone you will never be forgotten.” Another said: “I can’t believe this has happened. I’m gonna miss you so much.”

There were also moving words from Michael Shackleton, said to be one of Irfan’s former primary school teachers. Writing on Facebook, Mr Shackleton said: “He had so much potential and he was one of those kids who you get in every class who you were willing to succeed, a child who you knew that, if things fell into place, would become an awesome young adult.”

One local shopkeeper today described the aftermath of the stabbing, which happened at about 3.45pm on Friday.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I was in the shop and heard a scream so I looked out and saw a boy who seemed to be bleeding from the abdomen. Some of his friends were trying to carry him down the street [towards Harehills Lane’s junction with Foundry Approach and Compton Road] but when they got to the bank he collapsed.”

Meanwhile the Harehills community has united in support of Irfan’s family, who were today too distressed to speak.

Hundreds of members of the community gathered at the scene of the tragedy and at the nearby Bilal Mosque over the weekend to offer prayers.

Dozens of youngsters also walked from the mosque to lay flowers at the scene of the tragedy in tribute to their beloved pal.

Friends and family took to social media to urge witnesses to come forward and help police with their investigations. They are urging people to use the #JusticeForIffy and #IffysWorld hashtags in tribute to the much loved youngster.

A message posted on a Facebook page set up in the teenager’s memory thanked the public for the many messages of support, adding that “it means a lot” and had brought comfort to the family of the beloved friend, brother, nephew and son.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact them via 101. Detectives believe some people may have filmed footage of Friday afternoon’s events on their mobile phones.

