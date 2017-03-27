Video: Could you be the right person to help monitor cells at West Yorkshire's police stations?

West Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner is looking for volunteers to help monitor the conditions under which suspects are detained.

The Independent Custody Visitor (ICV) scheme is designed to promote transparency and provide reassurance about the treatment of detainees held in the cells at police stations across the county.

The schemes, which are a legal requirement, allow members of the public to observe, comment and report on conditions.

They also provide an independent check on the way police officers carry out duties related to people who are being held in detention.

Crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “Independent Custody Visitors perform a very valuable role and it’s appropriate that this important work is carried out independently by volunteers from the local community.

“I urge anyone seeking volunteer positions to have a look at the information pack and the further details on my website and see if it’s something they would be interested in.”

West Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson, left, with two of the Independent Custody Visitors.

ICVs are volunteers, over the age of 18, from a variety of backgrounds and different communities, all of whom live or work within West Yorkshire.

They can enter a custody suite unannounced at any time and are expected to make at least 24 visits spread evenly over a year.

Visits are always conducted in pairs, and visitors report only to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Any issues they raise are dealt with anonymously by the office and are taken up directly with West Yorkshire Police.

Applications to become an ICV are being taken until April 23 and all successful applications will receive training and support.

Click here, contact the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner on 01924 294000 or email contact@westyorkshire.pcc.pnn.gov.uk to find out more.