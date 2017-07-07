Wakefield's bad parkers warned they face police action

Wakefield motorists who park dangerously on double yellow lines or inconvenience residents by leaving their cars outside their homes have been warned they will face police action.

The statement by West Yorkshire Police came after street drinkers and poor parkers were hit with fines, warnings and confiscations in a day of action in Wakefield.

The Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team and partners, including Wakefield Council, joined forces to send a message to those behaving anti socially in Wakefield City Centre last month.

Officers confiscated 11 cans of alcohol from street drinkers, and issued one with a £100 fine during the day in which they also advised persons where they were prohibited from drinking.

Police also targeted poor and potentially dangerous parking around Kirkgate Train Station, Sun Lane, Upper Warrengate, Whites Road and more and issued a total of 15 penalty notices to those parking on yellow lines or outside residents addresses in prohibited zones.

A total of eight penalty notices were also given in the city centre and two licensing warning notices were given to shops for breaching their licensing conditions.

Inspector Helen Brear, of the Wakefield District NPT, said: “Hundreds of people live and work in Wakefield City Centre and issues such as street drinking and anti-social parking can have a very negative impact on people’s lives.

“We are well aware of residents’ concerns regarding both these and other quality of life issues and are working with partners to address them.

“I hope the number of tickets issued will send a very strong message to those who think it is acceptable to park potentially dangerously on double yellow lines, and also inconvenience residents by parking outside their homes, that we will take action.”

She added: “We continue to work closely with Wakefield Council to address the issue of street drinking and enforce the new Public Space Protection Order covering parts of the city.

“Those who live and work in Wakefield have a right to go about the city without experience drink related anti-social behaviour. I would encourage anyone who does have information about those involved in ASB related street drinking to contact the Wakefield Central NPT on 101.”