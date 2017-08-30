Wanted: Can you help police in Wakefield find these women?

Police in Wakefield have issued pictures of two women who are wanted on recall to prison.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Amanda Briggs and Coleen Kerins.

A spokesman said the women, both aged 38, are known to frequent Wakefield city centre.

They are also both known to have links to most towns within the Wakefield district.

Both women have previously been convicted for theft offences.

Anyone who has information about either of their whereabouts is urged to contact Wakefield patrol on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.