Wanted Romanian child sex offender is arrested in Batley

A MAN convicted of child sex offences in Romania has been arrested by police in Batley.

West Yorkshire Police launched an appeal for information on Friday to trace wanted man Florin Sztoica, who had been living and working in the Dewsbury area.

He was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant in Romania after being convicted of sex offences.

He had been sentenced to two-and-a-half-years in jail in Romania.

He was arrested in Batley last night (Monday July 17) and was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London today.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "The public are thanked for sharing the appeal to help locate him."