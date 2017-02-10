Wartime binoculars taken during house break in

A pair of First World War binoculars were among items stolen from a house during a break in.

Items of jewellery and gold rings were also taken from the house in Rothwell, but officers from Leeds CID are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been offered the rare binoculars for sale.

PC Justin Booth, said: “We are investigating this offence and would like to speak to anyone who may have information or have been offered clearly antique binoculars for sale in suspicious circumstances recently.

“The binoculars are described as black and of a larger size than is average for such an instrument.

“Suspects in the case were described as a man and a younger blonde haired female. ”

The incident happened at a house on Gipsy Lane on Monday January 23 between 12.30pm and 2.40pm.

Anyone who saw persons in the Gipsy Lane area fitting this description on the day of the offence or who has information about the binoculars is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170035313.

Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.