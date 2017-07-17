Woman dead after Wakefield collision - suspected drink driver arrested

A WOMAN died after she was involved in collision with a car driven by a suspected drink driver in the Ossett area of Wakefield.

Police said the woman pedestrian in her 30s suffered fatal injuries after she was involved in collision with a grey Audi A5 on Healey Road in Ossett just before 10pm on Friday.

The Audi A5 had been heading n the direction of Ossett.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 45-year-old man who was driving the Audi was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit and causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or witnessed the car involved driving in the area prior to the collision, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log number 1883 of 14 July.