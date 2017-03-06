Woman fought off man who tried to grab her outside house in Tingley

Detectives after investigating after a woman was grabbed by a man outside a house in Tingley.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were called shortly before 7.40pm last night (Sunday).

It was reported that a 19-year-old woman had been grabbed by a man outside a property in Westerton Road at about 7pm.

The man ran off when the victim fought back.

The spokesman said the woman had suffered minor facial injuries during the incident.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are now investigating and the scene has undergone forensic examination this morning.

Door-to-door enquiries were also taking place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log number 1457 of March 5.