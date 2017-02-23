Woman 'traumatised' after sex assault in Leeds

Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault on a woman in Leeds.

The 20-year-old victim was walking along a footpath off Middleton Grove near the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton just after 9.20am yesterday (Weds Feb 22) when she was attacked.

A man grabbed her bag and then took hold of her jacket pulling her towards him. She then noticed that he was exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

She managed to break free and ran to a passer-by for help while the man stood at the roadside continuing to expose himself.

He was described as white, aged 18 to 20, slim, about 5ft 10ins tall, with shaggy brown hair. He was described as wearing a black baggy top and grey jogging bottoms with what appeared to be black oil stains all over them.

Detective Inspector Steve Greenbank, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: "The victim was left understandably traumatised by what happened and we urgently need to identify the man involved."