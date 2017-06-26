'Cruise ship pervert' viewed more indecent images after prison release

A paedophile accessed indecent images of children on computers at his West Yorkshire home after he was released from a prison sentence on licence for sexually abusing boys.

Police seized computer equipment from Paul Baker's home in Wakefield on July 5 last year after receiving intelligence about his offending.

Baker, 39, was jailed in 2012 for sexually abusing 13 boys in his care while working as a children's activity supervisor on cruise ships.

He was under the supervision of the probation service after being released from custody on licence when he accessed the images.

Leeds Crown Court heard a total of 196 images were found on two computers.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said 124 images were at category A - the most serious level of offending.

Many of the images featured boys being subjected to pain.

Baker was frank with police and admitted his offending.

The court heard he was recalled to prison and will not be released until 2020.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of a child and breach of a sexual offences prevention order.

Baker had no legal representation in court and appeared via video link from Armley jail.

Baker told judge Mustaq Khokhar that he needed to continue to accept help to address his offending.

He said: "I apologise, it is something I have to deal with.

He added: "I am a relatively intelligent person and my issue it that because of that I think I can deal with things myself."

Judge Khokhar imposed an 18-month sentence.

He said: "You have got to seek help while you are in custody."

Baker was given an extended sentence totalling eight years in 2012 after admitting 12 counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, one count of sexual activity with a child under the age of 13, five counts of taking indecent images of a child, five of making indecent images of a child and one of possessing indecent images of a child.

He filmed himself assaulting children on board three ships operated by Cunard.

The offending took place between 2007 and 2011 on board the Queen Victoria, the Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mary 2 vessels.

A judge at that hearing described Baker as a danger to the public because of his "deep-seated obsession."

After the case, Detective Inspector Steve Greenbank of the Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Team, said: "We welcome Barker's sentence today for indecent imagery offences and breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention order. Baker, who was already a convicted sex offender, breached the terms of his licence by re-offending on his release from prison.

"We do monitor those convicted of child sexual offences on their release from prison and this case demonstrates that those who re-offend will swiftly find themselves back behind bars.

"I would ask anyone who has information about child sexual offending in Wakefield District to contact the Wakefield Police on 101 or to contact the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."