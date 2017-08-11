Dad takes next step for charity

A dad determined to complete four runs in memory of his stillborn son has completed race three - the Yorkshire Tough Mudder - with a group of friends.

Joe Green, of Castleford, now just has the Yorkshire Marathon left to tackle to raise funds for neonatal death charity Sands.

His wife Rebecca and her friends have also joined in the fundraising and took part in the York 10k on Sunday.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Joe-Beki-Green