Dance Tech students have been putting a smile on the faces of Third World children with their performances of The Good, the Bad and the Very Ugly at the Phoenix Theatre, Castleford.

Staged the show with students - and a little help from daughter Alyx - and raised more than £1,500 for international children’s charity, Smile Train, which offers free cleft repair surgery for children in the Third World.

It costs £150 per child, meaning 10 will benefit.