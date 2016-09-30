Daring wingwalker helps autistic young siblings

Three young siblings are looking forward to getting out and about in their new special needs pushchair, thanks to a wingwalking assistant quantity surveyor.

Ossett youngsters Noah, four, Millie, three, and toddler Oliver Gent all have autism and hyper-mobile joints - meaning parents Sarah and Andrew Gent can sometimes find trips out stressful. They turned to Newlife Foundation for Disabled Children for help, which is when Nick Moore stepped in.

Mr Moore is an assistant quantity surveyor with Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, which has adopted Newlife as its charity of the year. The 21-year-old took part in a sponsored wing walk at speeds of up to 130mph, raising £1,001 - £604 of which will fund a specialist lightweight pushchair with buggyboard.

Mrs Gent said: “It currently needs two people to take the children out anywhere because we have been using two pushchairs for the boys, and carrying Millie; she can only walk short distances because of her hypermobility.

“Getting the new lightweight special needs double buggy with a board to carry Millie when she is tired will be a life-saver for us because it will make everyday things like going to the shops or the park so much easier. Knowing they will all be secure and comfortable, in their own way, with this new equipment will help.”

Mr Moore said: “The wing walk was an amazing experience – it was pretty euphoric being up there seeing the world from a different angle.

“On a personal level, I am really happy to know that the money is going to help a local family in this way.”