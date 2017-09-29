Daughter to abseil down Emley Moor...

The daughter of a labourer who helped to build Emley Moor Mast will abseil down the towering structure to raise charity cash in his memory.

Paul Rosso, from Wakefield, was drafted in to form part of the team that rebuilt the Grade II listed mast, after a combination of strong winds and ice caused the former 1,266ft steel structure to collapse in March 1969.

23 july 2006. File picture of Emley Moor Mast.

Mr Rosso worked on the high level construction of today’s concrete tower in 1970 and 1971.

And now, nearly 50 years later, his daughter Beverley Proctor will put herself in his shoes, making her way up - and then back down - the tallest free-standing structure in the UK.

The 37-year-old said: “I can’t believe I have got the opportunity to do this. As soon as I heard an abseil was being organised, I just knew I had to be a part of it.

“It will be a great way to remember my dad, abseiling down the same tower that he helped to build. He would be really proud.”

When Mrs Proctor, of Middlestown, first found out about the charity challenge, she was desperate to get involved as a tenth anniversary tribute to her father, who died of cancer in 2007.

She was told the handful of places available had already been taken.

But she pleaded with co-ordinators, recalling her family’s connection to the mast and how the 1,084ft structure holds a dear place in her heart.

She said: “The photos which I cherish of him at those tremendous heights are not only proof but a testimony to the bravery of my dad and all the other workmen who risked their lives to rebuild Emley Moor Mast.

“My dad’s work days up the mast were not without incident. One of his most infamous tales was that he actually fell from one level of netting and down probably 50ft to a lower level, luckily not killing himself but very nearly breaking a leg.”

Mrs Proctor received a call telling her she had the go-ahead a fortnight ago. She will complete the abseil, down the inside of the tower, on October 4, with daughter Isabelle, seven, son Jack, two, and husband Ryan, supporting her.

She said: “I feel absolutely ecstatic to have got a place. It’s just fate. I’m desperate to go and do it now.”

The event, organised by Capital FM and tower owners Arqiva, will raise money for the Global Make Some Noise charity, which helps youngsters who are disadvantaged or living with illness or disability.

Mrs Proctor has already raised more than £500 thanks to the support of local businesses and members of the community.

To sponsor her, visit emleymoorabseil.everydayhero.com/uk/emely-moor-mast-abseil-challenge-beverley-proctor