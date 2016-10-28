David and Margaret are staying in tune after 50 years

Lambretta rides and entertaining 1960s musical audiences led to 50 years of marriage for David and Margaret Senior.

The Ossett couple were 18 when they met working at Staincliffe Hospital in 1964.

Their wedding day.

Organ player Mrs Senior was training to be a nurse and got to know her future husband, who played drums, as he pushed a trolley around the hospital as a porter.

They began courting and would play music at hotels and old people’s homes.

Mr Senior, 71, of Field Lane, said: “I was portering at the hospital while I was waiting to join the fire brigade.

“I had a Lambretta and we used to go all over the place.”

Mr and Mrs Senior were married at Staincliffe Church on October 29, 1966.

They had two daughters, Diane Hudson, 48, and Carolyn Stokes, 43, and now have six grandchildren.

Mrs Senior, 70, became a staff nurse and more recently has worked as a child minder for more than 20 years.

Mr Senior’s career in the fire service saw him become a station officer.

They are planning a trip to Shrewsbury as part of their celebrations. Mr Senior said: “We’re on four wheels now.”

And next month up to 80 people will enjoy a 1960s band at their 50th celebration at the Holiday Inn.

The couple’s latest musical project is the ukulele, which they have both started playing.

Mr Senior said: “We play a lot of wartime songs and 1940s music. We are hoping to form a little band and do entertainment in old people’s homes.”

When asked the secret to a happy marriage, he said: “To be honest our temperaments are completely opposite but it seems to work.” Mrs Senior added: “It takes tolerance and patience of each other.”