Dedicate a leaf on the Tree of Life at Wakefield Hospice

Wakefield Hospice is inviting people to dedicate a leaf on its Tree of Life to celebrate the sculpture’s tenth anniversary.

The Tree, a copper and steel creation more than two metres high and six metres across, was ‘planted’ in the Hospice’s garden in the summer of 2007 after being commissioned by an anonymous donor and sculpted by North Yorkshire artist Michael Kusz.

Anyone can dedicate a leaf on the tree at Aberford Road in memory of a loved one in return for a donation to support the work of the hospice.

Wakefield Hospice family care nurse Cathryn Hartley said: “Our Tree of Life is now ten years old.

“Naming a leaf on the tree is a popular way to celebrate someone special, and each donation helps us provide high quality care to local people with life-limiting illnesses.”

Morag Irwin has dedicated a leaf on the January branch in honour of her friend Jackie Fowler, who was cared for by the hospice.

Morag visited the hospice with Jackie’s family to add the leaf to the tree. She said: “Jackie loved the idea of the Tree of Life. After she died, I took up the offer of bereavement counselling provided by the hospice and after a session I always visit the tree.

“It’s a lovely spot to contemplate what Jackie meant to me, and how the hospice is helping me along the road to recovery after the loss of my best mate.”

Jackie’s son, Tom, added: “I would just like to thank the hospice and staff for taking good care and making my mum’s last days as comfortable as possible.”

For more information about how to dedicate ring Clare Kemsley at Wakefield Hospice on 01924 331405 or visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/tree.