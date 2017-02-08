Delays expected as final phase of work begins on £33m road scheme

The final phase of work on the £33m Wakefield Eastern Relief Road is poised to get underway next week.

The new highway will provide an essential link between the A642 and A638.

It will also bring with it major economic benefits, by unlocking the potential to develop 2,500 new homes as part of the City Fields development.

The road will also help to reduce congestion and pollution within Wakefield.

Work begins on Monday (February 13) to lay cables and pipes on Aberford Road, outside the petrol station and at the junction of Finkin Lane.

Work is also taking place at Ferry Lane and is expected to last for approximately seven days.

Traffic lights will be in place and drivers using the area are being warned to expect delays and to plan extra time for their journeys.

In March, additional roadworks will be taking place to link Aberford Road to the relief road, which will open later in the spring.

Councillor Peter Box, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “The relief road scheme is a great project which will support economic growth in our district.

“I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and support while the final stage of the work is carried out.”