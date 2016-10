Motorists travelling on a motorway in West Yorkshire face delays after a collision this afternoon (Friday).

Highways England said the four cars were involved in the crash, on the A1 near Junction 40 at Ferrybridge, Pontefract happened at around 4pm.

One lane was closed northbound following the collision between Junction 39 and Junction 40.

The vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder and emergency services are now on scene with traffic officers.