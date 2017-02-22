Disabled riding school gets £1K of funding from digital finance firm

Wakefield Riding for the Disabled Association has been boosted by a £1,000 donation.

The riding centre is based at Chapelthorpe and is trying to raise £10,000 to upgrade its outdoor arena. It has just got a four-figure donation from digital financial services company BGL Group, of Calder Park.

The charity provides therapeutic horse riding lessons for people with disabilities, helping to improve their general health and wellbeing. Riders range from small children to adults. The charity supports people with a wide range of physical, mental, behavioural and learning difficulties.

Carolyn Brown, from Riding for the Disabled (RDA) said: “We are currently fundraising to make improvements to the site in Spring next year. We have a beautiful site with the most picturesque views, but at the moment when it rains we have severe flooding and when it dries, we are left with sand too deep to ride on.

“We are truly grateful to BGL for their donation as it will not only help us renovate the site, it will allow us to increase the amount of lessons and therapeutic care we provide.”

Pony riding can also act as a sort of physio. The walking movement of a pony also mimics the movement of a child’s pelvis when they walk. The motion can help with muscle tone.

BGL’s Helen Armstrong said: “We’re thrilled to be helping out this amazing charity. Combining two things such as physiotherapy and riding is a fantastic and unique way for people with disabilities to enjoy physiotherapy. RDA is a great charity and we’re more than happy to be supporting them create a safe and welcoming riding environment.”