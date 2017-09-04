Disruption on M62 motorway after oil spill

Commuters in West Yorkshire face disruption after an oil spill on the M62 motorway.

There were delays of more than one hour following a collision close to junction 24 at Huddersfield on the M62 at around 7.30am this morning (Monday).

Traffic officers are now clearing the debris, but Highways England said the crash caused an oil spoil which is still affecting traffic.

Delays are still in place between junction 21 and junction 24 on the M62 while the oil is being cleared.