Do you know them? Barefaced thieves steal £40K worth of motorbikes from shop

Brazen thieves have been caught on CCTV stealing more than £40,000 worth of motocross bikes and equipment from a Wakefield shop.

Two members of the four-strong gang were not even covering their faces as they broke into Wakefield Off Road Motorcycles on Church Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Having broken in through the roof and disabling the alarm, thy then set about removing eight motocross bikes, racing clothing, protective gear and tyres from the shop.

However, they CCTV cameras were picking up their every move.

The police and the owner, Roy Thompson, are now hoping the public will recognise the others.

But Mr Thompson said: “They are not wearing balaclavas because they are not bothered.

“The penal system is just not a deterrent and don’t care if they are caught.

“Thieves take for the buzz and the adrenaline and motocross is the only sport that gives you that same buzz.”

Mr Thompson says he is now considering his future following the latest break-in.

He admits he has become indifferent to the burglaries over the years after losing around half-a-million pound in stock since he opened the shop in the 1980s.

He said: “It’s probably the 20th time I have been broken into in 15 years, and I’m fed up of it.

“I can’t get insurance for it so I just have to pay for it.

“About four years ago they came though a brick wall to bet in, that was three layers thick so what can I do to stop them?

“I’m 64 now, so it’s time I sat down to assess the job.”

Police confirmed they are looking for four suspects from the incident and say that they may have loaded the bikes and equipment into a white van.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13170081992.