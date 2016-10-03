Do you know them? Cash and Ipad stolen from house

Police in Ossett have released a CCTV still of two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary.

It happened at a property on Spa Croft Road at around 1.50pm on Wednesday, September 28.

Two suspects entered the address and stole property including cash and an IPad.

Detective Constable Neil Whitaker of Wakefield CID said: “We are releasing this image in the hope that the public will help is trace the two men in connection with this offence.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wakefield CID via 101 quoting reference 13160420931.”