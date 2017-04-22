Doctor is trekking to Everest

A Wakefield doctor is trekking to Mount Everest base camp to raise funds for Spectrum People, a charity which supports integrating people with mental health issues back into society.

Dr Linda Harris, chief executive of Spectrum Community Health, and members of her family are spending 16 days navigating the high altitudes and rocky tracks of the Himalayan mountains before reaching the Everest camp.

Speaking before setting off, Dr Harris said: “I’m thrilled to be going on such an adventure in support of our charity, Spectrum People.”

To donate, go to JustGiving.com and search ‘Dr Linda Harris’.