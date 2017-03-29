Dog walkers will put their best foot forward at charity fundraising walk

animal lovers are going barking mad for this year’s Great British Dog Walk at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) on Sunday, April 2.

The walk is one of 20 taking place around the UK in aid of the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity.

Around 250 adults and more than 25 dogs are expected to take part in the 8km and 3km routes.

The event - which will include refreshments and entertainment - will start at 11am.

Eileen Botterill, North East and Yorkshire community fundraising manager, said: ”We are thrilled to be holding our Great British Dog Walk in the beautiful grounds of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which exhibits open-air displays of fascinating sculptures within the historic estate of Bretton Hall.

“We are looking forward to spending a fantastic day full of fun with lots of our lovely supporters and their dogs, so come along and join us to make this an event to remember, and help raise funds so we can train more hearing dogs to help deaf people in the region.”

Guy Laurie, director of operations at YSP, said: “The Great British Dog Walk is a fantastic event for a really worthwhile cause and we’re really pleased to be hosting it at YSP. It’s the perfect opportunity for people to get outside, enjoy the fresh air and explore the local countryside – we’ve got more than 500 acres of it with interesting and intriguing sculptures at YSP, so this won’t be your average walk in the park.”

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the day. Visit greatbritishdogwalk.org to sign up.